Didn't get proper chance to showcase dancing skills: Shamita Shetty

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty, who is a participant on celebrity dance show "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa", feels she has not got a proper opportunity to show her dancing skills on screen. The 36-year-old actres, however, has special on-screen dance performances to her credit like "Sharara Sharara" from "Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai" and "Chori Pe Chori" ('Saathiya'). "There is lot more to me but I haven't really expressed that on screen. I am very shy that way. I think I did not have that opportunity to show my dancing on screen," Shamita told PTI. "But when I am on my way with friends and all, people have seen me chilling differently. People will see a different side of me," the "Mohabbatein" actress said. Her choreographer on the show, Deepak Singh, has taught her several dance forms. "There are many dance forms that my choreographer has taught me. As and when we do every episode more and more dance forms will be explored," she added. Before coming to "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa?", Shilpa did advise certain things to Shamita. "She (Shilpa) knows me as a person and knows how passionate I am about music and dance and as a sister she will always give advice to me. When I dance, it transcends me into a different world. The only thing she told me dance your heart out and enjoy," she added. Shamita said that when it come to dancing, Shilpa has her own unique style that has become her trademark. "The last song that she (Shipla) did was 'Shut Up and Bounce' I think that song was too good. I think she is one such actress, who has managed to last so long which is very rarely seen and it is fantastic. It is an achievement," Shamita said. Explaining the reason behind opting for "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa?", the actress said, "'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa?' is one of the best dance shows and I love dancing so I took it up. I have been offered this show earlier as well but because of lot of reasons I couldn't take it up. This time things fell in place." PTI