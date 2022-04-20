Did Uttarakhand Facebook astrologer predict Trivendra Singh Rawat's ouster in October last year

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A Facebook post from October 2020 that 'predicted' the resignation of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, has catapulted a self-proclaimed astrologer Vibhu Gaur to instant fame.

In his now deleted post, Gaur had written on October 23, 2020, that "His (Rawat's) fortunes will favour him till January 20, 2021. But after that Trivendra Singh Rawat's planetary positions will change and a conspiracy against him will be afoot. There will be strong discontent among the people, legislators will be resentful. It is also possible that the people of Uttarakhand face a disaster."

He further wrote that after January 20, 2021, it will not be a good time for Trivendra Singh Rawat as "notes of rebellion will grow louder. It is possible that he is forced to resign before the next Assembly election." The post also refers to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other Chief Ministers who "are not able administrators but have a good fortune because of their past lives."

Though Gaur could not be contacted, one of his aides said that the post had been deleted after he 'received a barrage calls and messages on Tuesday.'

According to the aide, Gaur is a "self-taught man" who has been practicing astrology for over two decades. His Facebook timeline is a series of long posts in Hindi predicting schisms and political feuds -- warning Amit Shah, telling Prime Minister Modi that opposition will unite against him and also answering questions regarding the Covid situation.

"He had predicted that Shiv Sena and BJP would part ways. He had also forecast the turmoil that the Congress faced in Rajasthan," the aide said.

If sources are to be believed, Gaur is regularly consulted by a number of politicians and celebrities but he prefers to keep their names under wraps.

His Facebook page, however, carries his photographs with rapper Badshah.

—IANS