Did Preity Zinta Threaten And Abuse Sanjay Bangar? Coach Breaks Silence!

Bollywood actress and IPL�s team Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) co-owner, Preity Zinta is surely not in a happy phase currently after her team lost with one run against RCB at Mohali on Monday. Preity�s team is currently holding the place at the bottom of the IPL table and have no hope of making it to the playoffs. According to a leading tabloid, after the team lost the game, the actress allegedly threatened to dismiss the team�s coach Sanjay Bangar. Reports also suggest that the actress was upset with Bangar for not sending Axar Patel before Farhaan Behardien, to bat. Furious after the defeat, Preity Zinta stormed into the team dugout to express her anger over Sanjay Bangar. It was also said that many people have witnessed the spat. Now after much of rumours about Preity Zinta turned abusive to coach Sanjay Bangar, the actress took to her Facebook to rubbish about the same. Her Facebook post reads, �A perfect example of How Journalists LIE BLATANTLY & should be sued for DEFAMATION ! For the record, I do have manners & I did go to school so Mr. Vijay Tagore either apologize or bring forward ur so called Source as you are guilty of slander. I most definitely DID NOT be disrespectful to our coach nor abuse anyone & definitely did not use the FOUR LETTER WORD. Your story reeks of SEXISM and is incorrect & exaggerated beyond words I did speak to Veeru & Sanjay for exactly 20 seconds and asked why Axe did not bat after which I congratulated Virat Kohli & spoke to him briefly as he walked up to me. After which I proceeded to have a chat with Shane Watson & then left the ground with my husband & In-Laws as we were in one car & I was disappointed. My mother & Brother stayed back as she was to go to the presentation ceremony & they were traveling in another car. I will not deny that I was disappointed but how dare any journalist cook up a story with me as a Villain. Just because I do not Support �PAID MEDIA or MEDIA NET� does not mean I am a soft target. Sanjay & I BOTH have DENIED this story STILL it gets Printed. I am fed up of this nonsense & negativity. Just because our judicial system is slow some Indian Journalists time and again use it to write ANY & EVERYTHING & make soft targets of celebrities. Mumbai Mirror has been in the forefront of writing stories which are factually incorrect time & again & it�s getting both alarming & disgusting. Also, I�m amazed at the chauvinist & sexist undertone to your article. Just because I am a woman you presume me to be a bimbo & know nothing about Cricket even though I have been working in this sport and business for the past 9 years. For the record, I do know more about the game than you do about journalism. My question to you is � would you have written the same thing if you were writing about another man in cricket ? So now either Mr. Vijay should prove this story true of face the consequences If I did not speak to the coach on the ground for more than 20 seconds then how can this story be true ? I like the way this journalist compares owners & coaches in Europe. Really ? In Europe Mr. Vijay you would not get a job as a journalist cuz instead of reporting facts u cook them up so technically you would be sued by now & yes I do have every right to ASK a legit question. You wanted a statement from me but whatever I said to you & my PR you CONVENIENTLY forgot to print it & preferred to call it cryptic text messages Amazing ! Also, I�m amazed at my picture used in this article. A perfect example of a B grade masala flick. Shame on you.