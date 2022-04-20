Did not give consent to reconstitution of IOA committees: Secy General

New Delhi: The feud between the two top officials of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) continued with Secretary General Rajeev Mehta stating that he had not agreed to the reconstitution of various committees and commissions within the association that was announced in a slew of notices issued by President Narinder Batra over the past two weeks.

Mehta specifically stated in a notice that Batra dissolving the IOA''s Ethics Commission on May 19 "has been found to be illegal" and that the Commission is reinstated.

"An inquiry on the matter is undertaken by the Chairman of the IOA Legal Commissions. Issues regarding the Commission/Committees would be discussed in the next meeting of the Executive Council of the IOA," Mehta pointed.

Mehta had earlier opposed the resumption of training for athletes amid the coronavirus pandemic, something that Batra has pushed for with the sports ministry for over a month.

"It is being predicted that COVID-19 will peak in June. Despite lockdown restrictions, cases are increasing day by day. So, in such a scenario, what''s the rush to start training of athletes?" Mehta told IANS.

"Athletes are assets of our country and it is our responsibility to provide safety to them. Some of the athletes have even qualified for the Olympics and they will be participating in the Tokyo Games without a doubt," he added.

The pair also shot letters to each other with Batra first stating that Mehta''s responsibilities are being curtailed. Mehta in his retort pointed out Batra''s multiple roles as IOA President and President of the International Hockey Federation.

