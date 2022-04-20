Did Badlapur create a rift between Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt?

Varun Dhawan seems like an upbeat actor who loves playing the happy guy on screen. But in a recent interview to DNA, he revealed that he had got sick of playing happy characters in films and that Badlapur gave him a release where he could portray darker emotions. It would be wrong to assume that Badlapur didn�t affect Varun after the cameras would stop rolling. Even when Varun would stop shooting, he would continue thinking about Raghu, his character in Badlapur. Consequently, that changed a lot in his personal life as well. Talking about how the Sriram Raghavan film affected his relationships Varun said, �That phase (of shooting Badlapur) changed my friendship and equation with everyone, not just Alia. That is the price I had to pay to do this film. I actually have lost touch with lot of my school friends. I missed a close friend�s wedding and he really got upset.. There have been many casualties in terms of my personal relationships with a lot of people. Now, obviously, people who are from the industry will speak more about it, but my actual closest friends are not from the industry. So I will mend those relationships first and then think about the others. I don�t think anyone is upset with me and even if they are they should go watch Badlapur!� At the Life OK Screen Awards recently, Varun gave Alia the cold shoulder and went up to her current flame Sidharth Malhotra to hug and greet him instead. Post their break-up, Alia and Varun haven�t exactly been on good terms with each other. About the episode, Varun revealed, �I was on the stage, I noticed Sidharth because clearly he�s taller and I could spot him easily. But let me tell you very honestly that when I was doing Badlapur, I didn�t speak to anyone. I was shooting it till December-end and during that time I cut off from everyone including my parents.� Clearly it was one bitter break-up, Alia and Varun�s. But we just hope that the two actors find it in themselves to move on and work with each other in the future!