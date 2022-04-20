Did Andrew Strauss send email about Ashes pitch preparation to counties?

New Delhi: Andrew Strauss on Sunday denied reports of him having sent an email asking curators of fives Test grounds for the Ashes series to prepare slow pitches. As per reports, the director of cricket sent an email to five counties hosting Ashes Tests asking them to prepare �pitches that are slower rather than faster�. However, England and Wales Cricket Board has denied having made any such requests ahead of the Ashes series. Though there was no denial of an email being sent from Strauss, he did inform the players that such an email was not sent by him. It is no secret that the England camp has not been happy with the natures of pitches in the first two Tests. Some players felt that Australians have gained an edge due to the slow pitches with less bounce. �I�d like to see a typical English seaming wicket against the Australians. To take 20 wickets, that would suit our bowlers. The flatter the wicket is, and the slower the wicket is, it actually plays into the Australians� hands,� said coach Trevor Bayliss after his team's crushing defeat at Lord's Alastair Cook too was critical of the Lord's pitch: �We want to play on English wickets and that probably wasn�t too English.� The third Ashes test will be played in Edgbaston. Groundsman Gary Barwell has denied having received any email from ECB with regards to the pitch.