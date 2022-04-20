DIC, Panjab University incubated startup 'Rootworkz' wins IIT-B International business model competition!

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Design Innovation Centre (DIC), Panjab University incubated based startup Rootworkz Learning has won the Cisco LaunchPad EduTech Track of IIT Bombay International business model competition. The team has been rewarded a prize money of ₹2.5 lac by IIT B and Cisco LaunchPad.

Keeping education and innovation excellence at its core, IIT Bombay organized Cisco Launchpad EduTrack to empower startups in the technology driven education sector. Eureka! is Asia's largest Business Model competition held by the IIT Bombay every year.

The startup is founded by Utkarsh Khandelwal and Shubham Narula, alumnus of CCET, Panjab University. RootWorkz is a Learning Management Platform, which combines all the digital tools that teachers and students needs, for a seamless and connected hybrid learning experience.

The startup has been recognized by Punjab State Council of Science and Technology and Department of Science and Technology, Government of India as "Tech Innovation for Managing COVID-19". The team has also been incubated by Design Innovation Centre, Chandigarh and is working with Prof. Naveen Aggarwal to develop robust online learning solutions.

The startup has implemented its solution in multiple schools across Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana to impart online education to more than 2000 students. Rootworkz online application can be used by schools and education institutes to make online learning easy and accessible to all. It provides teachers with all educational tools and resources necessary for online learning. Rootworkz help schools take their classroom online by enabling teachers to take live online classes, conduct assessments, share educational resources and track student progress & class performance in a simpler and easier way.

The founders believe that the future of education will be a blend of both classroom and online learning.