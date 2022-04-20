Dialogue must between New Delhi, Kashmir stakeholders, Pakistan: Farooq

Jammu: Former Union Minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah today batted for talks between New Delhi, Kashmir stakeholders and also Pakistan, to address the issues in the Valley.



''Crucial dialogue between New Delhi and all stakeholders in Kashmir and externally with Pakistan is must as sooner or later, the Central leadership will have to talk to Islamabad for lasting peace in the region,''' Dr Abdullah said, while addressing a rally in Kishtwar district.

He said the solution to Kashmir problem lies in a sustained dialogue process and not in military might or aggression on the LoC and the International Border.

''Dissent and discontent in the Valley cannot be silenced by canons on the border or by pellet guns in Kashmir, but New Delhi must show compassion and try to win over the hearts and minds of people, especially the disillusioned youth,'' he added.

''Any rigid stance in dealing with the volatile, complex political situation in Kashmir will prove to be counter-productive and have adverse ramifications for the entire region,'' the former chief minister cautioned.

The National Conference President further said that PDP-BJP Government had been rendered completely defunct in Kashmir and its writ was being questioned on a daily basis by quarters, it had tried to appease and then suppress.

''Such is the writ of Government in the Valley that the business establishments, transport, schools and every sphere of activity is running as per weekly protest schedules and calendars,'' he quipped.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti should not misrepresent signs of normalcy and activity in the Valley as an alleged restoration of normalcy as all such activities were being carried out according to the weekly schedules, being issued by the Hurriyat leaders, he alleged.

''Ms Mufti should see the writing on the wall and understand that mass discontent is not only due to the complete refusal of the Government to acknowledge the Kashmir issue, but also because of the PDP's betrayal to those who voted and supported it during the 2014 elections','' the NC President said, while referring to the anti-BJP plank of the PDP during electioneering and its subsequent U-turns in its run up to forging an alliance with the BJP.

He said PDP instilled fear among voters about a looming threat and danger of BJP making inroads into Kashmir, but ironically changed its colours with the sole aim of attaining political power at the cost of its ideology and promises.

Dr Abdullah said that political opportunism and breach of the peoples' trust would have serious implications for PDP.

''In such a scenario, the strengthening of National Conference at the grassroots assumes an added significance to meet the challenges faced by the state,'' he added.

NC was not guided blindly for the sole goal of power, but its unflinching political philosophy to safeguard the honour and dignity of the people and to uphold the unity and integrity of the state, with opportunities of progress to all, irrespective of caste, creed, colour or regional affiliation, he claimed.

Dr Abdullah also dwelt upon the local issues and related the deficiencies in various services to perpetual mis-governance and wrong handling of the crucial government functions by the PDP-BJP government.

He expressed concern over harassment being caused to nomads by evicting them from their habitations after over six decades of peaceful and harmless co-existence in such ecosystems that they are a part and parcel of.





UNI





