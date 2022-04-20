Diabetics with poor control more prone to Covid-19

New Delhi: Poorly controlled diabetics are more vulnerable to Covid-19 compared to those who are fit and control their diabetes routinely.

Diabetics should avoid getting into fad diets like intermittent dieting or keto diet- focus on well-balanced diet of green leafy vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds.

The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham), concluded the third edition of the 'Illness to Wellness' series themed 'Diabetes Management During Covid-19' with an eminent panel of diabetes experts invited to hold dialogue on the illness.

The galaxy of experts highlighted that patients with poorly controlled diabetes with comorbidities are more vulnerable to developing severe symptoms for Covid-19.

India currently stands in second place in number of diabetes cases across the world after China, according to the International Diabetes Foundation Diabetes Atlas. India is said to have approximately 77 million diabetics.

Highlighting the importance of regulating and monitoring for diabetic patients during Covid-19, Ambrish Mittal, Chairman and Head of Endocrinology and Diabetes Department at Max Healthcare said: "A young, newly diagnosed or well controlled fit diabetic is not the same as an old diabetic with poorer control. If you are a well-controlled otherwise fit diabetic, then you really not at too much of risk of getting Covid, however, same protocol as others need to be observed with stringent precautions.

"If a diabetic does turn out to be Covid positive and asymptomatic then you need to undergo quarantine, if you are symptomatic mildly then you need to be in touch with your doctor and may also require testing from time to time but this can still be managed from home with isolation. If you are highly vulnerable with old age and conditions like kidney diseases, diabetes, heart disease and blood pressure then it is advisable that you get admitted."

Taking the discussion further, Anoop Misra, Executive Chairman, Fortis C-DOC, laid focus on regulating and monitoring sugar levels for diabetics during Covid-19. "Stick to your medication and check your sugar level constantly. Get your home monitoring kit and use it to monitor your levels. It is not advisable to go to a lab to get tests done right now.

"Sugar management and control is of utmost importance as this itself will indicate what will be your state if you were to contract Covid, whether it will be mild or severe. This applies to non-diabetics too as many people are gaining weight this time and are inclined to pick-up diabetes," he said.

Stressing the importance of maintaining a healthy diet that consists of ample supply of proteins, fibres and micro-nutrients, Misra added, "Do not get into fad diets like intermittent fasting or keto diets. A usual balanced meal with 3-4 servings of fruits and vegetables and green leafy veggies should be enough. People need to also take in plenty of nuts and seeds and to get a good amount of fibres and micronutrients nutrients in their diets."