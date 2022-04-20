Dia Mirza: Lockdown lead to cleaner air than we had in over a decade

Mumbai: Actress and environmental activist Dia Mirza has pledged for cleaner air in India.

The actress, also UNEP Goodwill Ambassador and UN SDG advocate, will engage in conversation with change-makers championing a cleaner earth on September 7, which has been declared as International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies.

"We need to make every effort to build back sustainably, because clean air is the right to life," said Dia.

"The global lockdown lead to cleaner air than we have had in over a decade. Nature can and will recover leading to better health for all people. But the lockdown is not the solution. We need to engage in fruitful partnerships and implement strategies and policies for the global goal of clean air," she added.

—IANS