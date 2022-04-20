Dia Mirza showstopper at Gaurang Shah's fundraiser

Hyderabad: Popular celebrities such as Dia Mirza, Lakshmi Manchu, Regina Cassandra, Adah Sharma and Pranitha Subhash graced the fundraiser event of award winning textile and fashion designer Gaurang Shah's exclusive new collection Noor. The show on Saturday was a fundraiser in support of improvement of literacy in government schools for a not-for-profit organisation in south of India. "It is a privilege for me to have been given an opportunity to be part of an initiative that has so much support from all walks of life to improve the overall literacy standards in government schools," Shah said in a statement. "An event like this also expands promotion of arts and it is a tribute to Indian textile and its rich heritage," he said. Dia walked the ramp as the showstopper in Shah's beautiful handwoven paithini jamdani sari to support the cause. Styling for the show was done by Pallavi Datta, an ardent stylist, writer and promoter of sustainable and eco-friendly fashion. IANS