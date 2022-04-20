Dia Mirza gives message to her 'younger self'

Mumbai: Actress Dia Mirza on Thursday walked down memory lane and shared a picture from her childhood days.

In the image, she is seen wearing salwar kameez. Along with the snapshot, she shared an important lesson she would like to give to her "younger self".

"What would I say to my younger self? The Universe's timing is always perfect, even if we don't know it at the time," she captioned the post, which she tagged as #ThrowbackThursday.

Netizens, including several Bollywood colleagues, loved Dia's throwback picture.

"Adorable Dee," Malaika Arora commented.

"So cute," Neelam Kothari Soni wrote.

Dia along with Sonu Sood will be seen co-hosting a three-part documentary, "Bharat Ke Mahaveer", which will showcase people who exhibited remarkable kindness during the Covid crisis.

—IANS