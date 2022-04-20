Dia Mirza finds singer Andra Day a true inspiration

Mumbai: Actress Dia Mirza considers singer Andra Day a true inspiration.

Dia is part of the United Nations campaign, 'Women Rise for All' that includes women world leaders like Melinda Gates and Mia Mottley, in an initiative to support a global plan for social and economic recovery from coronavirus.

As part of this campaign, Dia engaged in a conversation with singer and advocate for the Covid-19 response, Andra.

Andra is the voice behind "Rise up", a song she released in 2015.

"Lifting people during this crisis, and now supporting the Covid-19 response, Andra is a true inspiration. I think, like her, all of the women who are rising up, lending their voice, and are speaking up are doing it from an innate place of individuality and their own response to what is happening. That's what makes us the leaders that we are. We all need to respond with empathy to ourselves and others," Dia said.

Dia is part of an initial group of nine women joining the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General in raising their voices to save lives and protect livelihoods, urging leaders in all countries, across all sectors, to address the humanitarian crisis of the pandemic.

–IANS