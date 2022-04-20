Di Venuto, Vaughan join Australian men's team coaching staff

Gros Islet: Cricket Australia on Thursday announced the appointments of Michael Di Venuto and Jeff Vaughan to the positions of assistant coach with the Australian Men's Team.





Di Venuto is currently with the Australian squad in St Lucia for the T20I and ODI tour of the West Indies. He and Vaughan will join Justin Langer's coaching staff on a full-time basis ahead of a busy summer that will include an Ashes series, a historic first-ever Test match against Afghanistan, and white ball matches against New Zealand and Sri Lanka.





Di Venuto in an official release said: "I'm excited to be rejoining the Australian team full time. I have spent some time around the group over the last month and really enjoyed being back with them. Since my last stint, I've gained terrific experience being Head Coach of Surrey CCC before COVID hit and also spent time with the Adelaide Strikers, Hobart Hurricanes, and Tasmania more recently."





"I'm with the men's team at the moment in St Lucia and look forward to joining JL and his staff for what's a huge summer ahead," he added.





Di Venuto, 47, represented Australia in nine ODIs and played 336 First Class, 302 List A, and 54 T20 matches during a distinguished 16-year career. He has previously worked with the Australian Men's Team as batting coach, before leading Surrey to its first English county title in 16 years in 2018. He returned to Australia in 2020 and has worked with the Adelaide Strikers, Hobart Hurricanes, and Tasmania.





Vaughan, 47, represented South Australia in 28 First Class and 24 List A matches. He subsequently worked with South Australia and the Adelaide Strikers before joining Tasmania in 2017 as the state's Senior Assistant Coach.





Vaughan was appointed Head Coach of Tasmania's Marsh Sheffield Shield and Marsh One-Day Cup teams in 2020.





"Joining the Australian Men's Team as Assistant Coach is the highlight of my career to date and I look forward to contributing to the success of the squad. The Australian Men's Team is in excellent hands with JL. I have long admired his approach to coaching at state, club, and national level and the values and standards he has instilled in every team he has led," said Vaughan. (ANI)



