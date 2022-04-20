Dhvani Bhanushali: 2020 Has Been A Great Teacher

Mumbai: Looking back at 2020, singer Dhvani Bhanushali says that she is content with her work, and the year turned out to be a great teacher.

In the last few months, she unveiled quite a few singles, including the recently released "Nayan", which has crossed 50 million views.

As for achievements, her song "Vaaste", co-sung by Nikhil D'Souza, crossed one billion mark on YouTube earlier this year. She also treated her fans with a behind the scenes video when her single "Leja re" crossed 700 million views on YouTube a few weeks ago.

"I'm truly content with my work this year. 2020 has been a great teacher. Having to work throughout the pandemic on multiple projects, has taught me the importance of keeping my personal and professional lives apart. It was great working with Guru Randhawa and Remo D'souza sir for 'Baby girl'. Sure we had to take extra precautions for sanitization during the shoot, but I feel it's all worth it as I received so much love and appreciation from my fans," said Dhvani.

She has more surprises in store for her fans.

"One of the best parts of having this career is getting to meet my fans and watch them sing along with me during my live shows and concerts. I have always looked for ways to give back the love I have received. I'm looking forward to 2021, as I have many surprises for my audience," said Dhvani.

