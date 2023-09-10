Dhupguri bypoll result lesson for disgruntled Cong, CPI(M) workers: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: For the leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, the results of the recently concluded bypolls to the Dhupguri Assembly constituency in Jalpaiguri district, has become a tool to allure the sections within Congress and CPI(M) who are disgruntled with their national leaderships on opposition INDIA bloc issue.

According to Adhikari, who has recently started the “No vote to Mamata” campaign, the Dhupguri bypoll results have proved that each anti-Trinamool vote going in favour of the Congress- CPI(M) bloc candidate will give advantage to the state’s ruling party. Hence, as per his fresh appeal, those within Congress and CPI(M), who are frustrated with the misrule of Trinamool Congress, should either join BJP directly or support the saffron camp silently from outside.

“The Congress- backed CPI(M) candidate Ishwar Chandra Roy in the bypolls just secured 6.52 per cent of the total votes polled. This pushed him in the distant third position but the division in the anti- Trinamool Congress votes ultimately helped the ruling party. The top leaders of both Congress and CPI(M) are actually misleading their own supporters and dedicated voters, and the latter should come out of this labyrinth,” the leader of the opposition said.

He also claimed that the Congress and CPI(M) leadership together has made Roy, a respectable retired teacher, a scapegoat in such misleading exercises.

Even rebel Congress leader and Calcutta High Court counsel Kaustav Bagchi had said something similar in his analysis of the bypolls but in a different note of explanation. “The result of the Dhupguri bypolls is another example that Congress leaders sharing the same dais with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the INDIA bloc meetings had not sent a right signal to the grassroots level party workers or the dedicated voters. I hope that the results become an eye- opener,” he said.

—IANS