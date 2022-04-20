Dhoni wins toss, elects to bat in do-or-die 4th ODI

Chennai: India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in the must-win fourth cricket One-day International, here today. India, who are trailing the series 1-2, have fielded an unchanged side. South Africa have made two changes to their team, leaving out injured Morne Morkel and JP Duminy and replacing them with Aaron Phangiso and Chris Morris. Teams: India: MS Dhoni (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Ajinkya Rahane, Axar Patel, Bhuvbeshwar Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Mohit Sharma and Amit Mishra South Africa: AB de Villiers (C), Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, Farhaan Behardien, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir and Aaron Phangiso.