Bengaluru: Limited overs captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has returned to the international fold after a three-month break as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 home series and first three ODIs against South Africa here on Sunday. The Sandeep Patil-led selection committee said that they had not contemplated any change in the captaincy, with Dhoni returning to lead the T20 and ODI squads from October 2. Ace off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has been retained for T20 internationals, while Ravindra Jadeja was ignored once again. Meanwhile, uncapped all-rounder Gurkeerat Singh was selected for the first three one-day internationals, while S. Aravind was picked for the T20 internationals. The 72-day Mahatma Gandhi-Nelson Mandela bilateral series comprises of three Twenty20 internationals, five ODIs and four Tests. The 15-member team for the T20 series comprises MS Dhoni (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Mohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, Stuart Binny, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, S Aravind, Harbhajan Singh, Amit Mishra. ODI squad: MS Dhoni (captain), R Ashwin, Stuart Binny, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Mohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Mann, Amit Mishra.
Dhoni returns to lead India in T20s, ODIs against South Africa
April20/ 2022
