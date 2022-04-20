Dhoni returns to lead India in T20s, ODIs against South Africa

Bengaluru: Limited overs captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has returned to the international fold after a three-month break as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 home series and first three ODIs against South Africa here on Sunday. The Sandeep Patil-led selection committee said that they had not contemplated any change in the captaincy, with Dhoni returning to lead the T20 and ODI squads from October 2. Ace off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has been retained for T20 internationals, while Ravindra Jadeja was ignored once again. Meanwhile, uncapped all-rounder Gurkeerat Singh was selected for the first three one-day internationals, while S. Aravind was picked for the T20 internationals. The 72-day Mahatma Gandhi-Nelson Mandela bilateral series comprises of three Twenty20 internationals, five ODIs and four Tests. The 15-member team for the T20 series comprises MS Dhoni (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Mohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, Stuart Binny, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, S Aravind, Harbhajan Singh, Amit Mishra. ODI squad: MS Dhoni (captain), R Ashwin, Stuart Binny, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Mohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Mann, Amit Mishra.