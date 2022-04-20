    Menu
    Dharna-Demonstrations Banned Within 200 Metre Radius Of Kedarnath

    April20/ 2022


    • Gopeshwar: The Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board on Thursday banned dharnas and demonstrations within the 200 metre radius of Kedarnath temple precincts.

      According to a press release issued by Rudraprayag District Information Office, an order to this effect was issued by the Board CEO on Thursday.

      Armed with the Board''s order, a team of district administration and police officials left for Kedarnath to stop a demonstration by temple priests there against the Devasthanam Board.

      It was to end the stir of teerth-purohits that such an order was passed.

      The teerth-purohits of the Himalayan temple have always been against the constitution of the Devasthanam Board. —PTI

