Dharmendra waters plants, enjoys hearty breakfast during lockdown

New Delhi: Updating fans of his lockdown activities, veteran actor Dharmendra Deol shared a glimpse from his morning routine as he watered the plants in his lush garden.

The 84-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a video where he is seen wearing a hat as he waters the plants in his farmhouse. After which he says, "Hello friends, watering plants also is a good exercise, and I do it for half-an-hour daily," while he is seen having breakfast. He said, "This half parantha and good tea, make my day."

Taking to the captions, the veteran actor advised people to practise social distancing to get rid of COVID-19 faster. He wrote, "With love to you all. Be happy healthy and strong. Social distance, to get rid of korona faster. please please please."

The 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' actor has been using social media platforms to raise awareness about the importance of social-distancing during these trying times.

Earlier, the 'Sholay' star was seen joyfully flaunting the fruits of his farms.

Deol through a video message extended his "love and prayers" to everyone and urged them to stay safe during the coronavirus crises. The 'Dharam Veer' star also announced that is currently staying at his farmhouse, where he had reached before the lockdown was announced. (ANI)