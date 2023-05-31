Dharmendra Visits Nanyang Technological University, Singapore; Highlights Possibilities Of Collaboration With Indian Universities

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today visited Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. The Minister interacted with Indian students and received good insights on the roadmap to higher education, research, innovation, entrepreneurship and taking learning beyond the four walls of the classroom.

While addressing the gathering, Shri Pradhan spoke about NEP and the immense opportunities it brings for knowledge collaborations and two-way mobility. He said that Indian universities and Nanyang Technological University can partner, particularly in the areas of AI, FinTech, Sustainability, Climate Action for leveraging global opportunities as well as for welfare of both our countries.

Shri Pradhan stressed that 21st century is going to be India’s century. World class global universities, like NTU and Indian universities must collaborate and deepen their engagements to create new models to inspire the 21st century, he added.

Shri Pradhan also met Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs H.E Mr Vivian Balakrishnan. The Ministers had fruitful conversations on fortifying India - Singapore Knowledge Partnership and taking the multifaceted bilateral cooperation in skill development and education to greater heights. During the meeting Shri Pradhan said that India and Singapore share strong historical, cultural and civilizational links. Our friendship today is rooted in reciprocity, mutual trust and respect. Scaling up partnerships in knowledge, skills and frontier areas will add new dimensions to our long-standing friendship, he added.

Keeping in view the Strategic Partnership and steadfast friendship between the two countries, both the Ministers agreed to strengthen bilateral collaboration in education and skill development for mutual benefit as well as to address global demands and challenges of the world of work.

Shri Pradhan also met HE Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies. Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam has been Senior Minister in Singapore since May 2019, after serving for several years as Deputy Prime Minister and as Minister for Finance. Mr Tharman led the ‘SkillsFuture’ programme, launched in 2014 with the aim of developing widespread opportunities for life-long learning and job upskilling among Singaporeans.

Later in the day, Shri Pradhan also visited Institute of Technical Education Singapore, a post-secondary institution under Ministry of Education, Singapore. While addressing Shri Pradhan said with a focus on holistic learning by doing and experiencing, ITE is creating opportunities for students and adult learners to acquire skills, knowledge and values for employability and lifelong learning. Compulsory industry internship, mobility between work & study and strong industry-academia connect are vital aspects of ITE.