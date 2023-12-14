Dharmendra remembers Raj Kapoor on his 99th birth anniversary, shares throwback picture

Dharmendra Pays Tribute to Raj Kapoor: Vintage Throwback Image Revives Bollywood's Golden Era, While Updates on Dharmendra's Latest Projects Stir Excitement in Cinema Enthusiasts.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: Veteran star Dharmendra on Thursday, took a stroll down memory lane and shared a priceless throwback picture with yesteryear's star Raj Kapoor on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Dharmendra dropped the picture which he captioned, "Happy Birthday Raj Sahab .... We miss you ! ..... You will always be remembered with great love and respect."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0z6y8JhDaH/

In the monochrome picture, Dharmendra and Raj Kapoor could be seen in a conversation while shaking hands.

They both wore formal suits.

Born in Peshawar to father-actor Prithviraj Kapoor and Ramsarni Mehra, Raj Kapoor had a remarkable career. He won many accolades including three National Film Awards and 11 Filmfare Awards in India. He is known as the 'Showman of Indian cinema'.

He appeared in films like 'Shree 420', 'Aag', 'Chori Chori', 'Anari', 'Sangam', 'Mera Naam Joker' and many more.



Meanwhile, talking about Dharmendra, the veteran star recently celebrated his 88th birthday.

He will be next seen in the upcoming untitled romantic drama film which also features Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

Apart from that, he also has director Sriram Raghavan's next 'Ekkis' which also features Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film will release on January 10, 2025.

—ANI