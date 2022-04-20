Dharmendra is fit and fine: Esha Deol

Mumbai: Actress Esha Deol has assured that her father, veteran actor Dharmendra, who was hospitalised following weakness and shoulder pain, is "fit and fine". The 79-year-old actor was admitted to a hospital here on May 27. Esha, 33, thanked well-wishers for their concern about her father. "Thank you all for your concern! My dad is fit and fine," the "Dhoom" actress posted on Twitter. The doctors had earlier said Dharmendra has been hospitalised for overall health check up and will also undergo several tests. Dharmendra's last film outing was Punjabi movie "Double Di Trouble". PTI