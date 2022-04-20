Dharmendra discharged from hospital, to undergo surgery later

Mumbai: Veteran actor Dharmendra, who was in hospital following weakness and shoulder pain, was discharged today but will have to undergo a surgery. The 79-year-old actor was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on May 27 after he complained of pain in the right shoulder and weakness. "He had come here for overall health check up. We did the required investigation and found that all is good. He is fine... Nothing to worry. So, he has been discharged this afternoon," Orthopedic surgeon Dr Sanjay Desai told PTI. He, however, said Dharmendra might have to undergo a surgery later. "I can't confirm anything now as we will have to discuss it with him (Dharmendra)," he said. Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini took to Twitter to update fans about the actor's health. "Just an update on Dharamji. He got admitted to Breach Candy to check his blood count as he felt tired all the time and to check his shoulder pain," she tweeted. The actress and BJP politician said Dharmendra is currently under observation and asked fans to pray for his speedy recovery. "His haemoglobin count was a bit low so he was anaemic. Under observation now and he may have a shoulder surgery a little later. Pray he is ok fast." The actor has delivered many superhit films during 1960s and 70s like "Anupama", "Satyakam", "Chupke Chupke", "Jeevan Mrityu", "Mera Gaon Mera Desh". He immortalised the character of 'Veeru' along with actor Amitabh Bachchan in 1975 blockbuster Ramesh Sippy's "Sholay". The actor, known as Bollywood's "He-man", was conferred the Padma Bhushan in 2012. His children from first wife, Sunny and Bobby Deol are actors, while he has two daughters - Esha and Ahana Deol, from his marriage with Hema Malini. PTI