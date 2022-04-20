Dharambir slapped with eight-year suspension

New Delhi: Haryana sprinter Dharambir Singh, who was barred from representing the country in the Rio Olympics at the last minute for failing a dope test, has been slapped an eight-year ban by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) disciplinary panel.





The 200M runner had returned positive for an anabolic steroid in an in-competition test conducted by the NADA during the Indian Grand Prix Meet in Bengaluru on July 11.





Since this was his second dope-related offence, the NADA Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel has handed him a lengthier ban of eight years.





"Dharambir has been handed an eight-year ban by the NADA panel since this was his second offence. NADA has intimated the ban on Dharambir to IAAF and WADA," a top source told PTI.





The 27-year-old Haryana-lad was earlier stripped of his gold medal won in 100M during the National Inter-State Championships in 2012 for evading a mandatory dope test.

With the eight-year ban slapped on him, Dharambir's career is now as good as over.

PTI



