Dharam Sansad At Prayagraj During Kumbh Will Announce The Date Of Construction Of Ram Temple: VHP

Prayagraj: International president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, V S Kokje has announced that the date for commencement of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya would be decided by saints in the Dharma Sansad to be held in the Kumbh between January 31 and February 1.

Clarifying the statement given by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Bhaiya ji Joshi where he reportedly set 2025 as the deadline for Ram temple, Mr Kokje said here on Sunday that Ram temple construction would be over by 2025 and not begin in that year. Mr Kokje said it was time for all the Hindus to unite for their dignity and added that the VHP was making every possible effort to unite the community. " Former Chief Justice of India Deepak Mishra retired last year. During his tenure we were assured of speedy hearing in Ram temple case but it could not become a reality", he pointed out. Referring to the ongoing case of Ram Janam Bhumi dispute in Supreme Court, he said the court was treating the case as that of a property dispute. Religious feelings of over 100 crore people were attached to it, he added. Launching a scathing attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi, VHP president said no one was asking Gandhi if he is a Hindu or not but if he claimed himself to be a Hindu then why was his party opposing the construction of Ram temple. Referring to the issue of Sabarimala temple, he said every temple had its own customs and no one should play with them. UNI