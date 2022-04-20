Dhanush: Samantha and Amy Jackson have equal roles in Velraj film

The Velaiilla Pattadhari (VIP) team is back together is old news. Dhanush announced that Amy Jackson would play the female lead and later Samantha also joined the team. There was speculation as to who had the bigger role and who would be the lead heroine. Dhanush, however, laid all these rumours to rest. �There is no first lead and second lead as far as Amy and Samantha go in this film,� he said. �Both the actresses play lead roles and have equally important roles and footage.� The movie being directed by Velraj has music by Anirudh. VIP was the biggest blockbuster of 2014 and it now remains to be seen how this movie turns out. As of now, the team is geared up for the flick. This is the first time that both Samantha and Amy are working with Dhanush and seeing that they both play lead roles, we wonder if Dhanush himself has a double role in this film!