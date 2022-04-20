Dhanush to star with Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling in 'The Gray Man'

New Delhi: Tamil actor Dhanush will star alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana De Armas in the highly anticipated film, The Gray Man, helmed by the Russo brothers.

The film also stars Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick and Julia Butters. The actor revealed the news on Twitter through a note.

"Elated to announce that I will be joining the team of Netflix's 'The Gray Man' starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, directed by The Russo Brothers ('Avengers', 'Captain America: Winter Soldier')," he said in the note.

"Looking forward to being a part of this wonderful action packed experience. My sincere thanks to my dearest fans from all over the world for all the love and support you have been showing me throughout these years. Love you all. Spread Love," he added.

The details of Dhanush's role are still under wraps.

The Gray Man is based on the 2009 Mark Greaney novel of the same name and is about a freelance assassin and former CIA operative named Court Gentry (played by Gosling). The movie will follow Gentry as he is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former member of Gentry's CIA team.

The film will be produced with a budget of $200 million. The Netflix action-thriller is being created with an intention to create a new franchise on a James Bond level.

Dhanush's earlier international foray was Ken Scott's 2018 comedy, The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir. The film co-starred Berenice Bejo, Erin Moriarty, Ben Miller and Barkhad Abdi.

--IANS