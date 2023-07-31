    Menu
    India

    Dhankhar talks to governing, opposition leaders to resolve RS deadlock

    Nidhi Khurana
    July31/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: On Monday, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar met with leaders of the government and opposition parties to try to resolve the impasse that has prevented the Upper House from doing its work since it convened for the Monsoon session on July 20.

    Dhankhar met with Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, in his parliamentary office. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi were also present.

    However, the discussion ended without any resolution since neither side was willing to relent.—Input from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar government opposition Monsoon session
