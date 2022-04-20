Dhankhar calls attack on Minister Jakir Hossain reprehensible, expresses concern over rising violence in WB

Kolkata / Murshidabad (West Bengal): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar called the attack on state Labour Minister Jakir Hossain "reprehensible" and expressed concerns over rising violence in the state.

Dhankhar said that time has come for the West Bengal Home administration and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to act fast as per law, stating that there is no place for violence in a democracy.

"Attack on WB Minister Jakir Hossain at Nimtita railway station, Murshidabad, reprehensible. Concerned at increasing rise in violence that has no place in a democracy. Time @WBPolice @HomeBengal administration @MamataOfficial to act fast as per law," Dhankhar tweeted.

West Bengal Minister of State for Labour Jakir Hossain on Wednesday suffered injuries after unidentified persons hurled crude bombs at him while he was walking towards Nimtita Railway station to board the train for Kolkata. Later, he was taken to a hospital.

Dr Amiya Kumar Bera, Superintendent, Murshidabad Medical College said that the minister's condition is stable and he is out of danger.

"His condition is stable. One of his hands has been plastered. He is out of danger now," he said.

Meanwhile, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP National General Secretary and Central Observer for West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya condemned the attack and wished Hossain a speedy recovery.

"I condemn the dastardly bomb attack at Nimtita Railway Station in West Bengal. My prayers are for the quick recovery of the injured," Goyal tweeted.

"I strongly condemn the crude bomb attack on TMC minister Jakir Hossain at Nimtita railway station, Murshidabad. I pray for their speed recovery," Vijayvargiya said in a tweet. (ANI)