Dhankar To Be Ruler Of Bengal

Kolkata (The Hawk): Kolkata Raj Bhavan is agog with teeming news/rumours of Governor Jagdeep Dhankar is all set to be "ruler" of West Bengal, the moment the duly elected government of Trinamul Congress, Mamata Banerjee is dismissed by the President Ram Nath Kovind under Article 356 due to "all round law and order collapse in the state which is rapidly expanding seriously threatening to snow ball into far more serious, grave situations leading to uncontrollable situations beyond the Mamata Banerjee-Government's ability to control.



Had it been otherwise, the TMC Government would have quelled the rampant killings, arson, loot etc long back and would not have let the state reach at its lowest nadir of all round collapse".

To expunge that, to bring back normalcy in the state, hectic parleys are on pros and cons of the President's Rule followed by now-Governor Jagdeep Dhankar as "Administrator or precisely, the signing authority relating to all administrative matters etc in the state" till the situation/s therein becomes fully normal, abs fit for next 'normal' Assembly Elections

in the state to elect a "rational" State Government with full rationale, equanimity.

As of now, this is known that Central Home Minister --- real say in matter of imposition of Article 356 followed by President's Rule or precisely, Governor's Rule --- Amit Shah presumably with the due consent of Narendra Modi is himself mentally all set to let the denizens of West Bengal partake of the 'taste' of Central Rule in West Bengal so that they behave properly, normally, rationally like other countrymen elsewhere in the country.

Interestingly or amusingly, by and large, the peoples (not, en masse) of that state still suffer from the imaginary legacies of Britons, Nobel Prize of R N Tagore, Rabi dra Sangit et al. Thus, anachronous they are.

So, their confusion about themselves, the state fluently persists. They know no stoppage to that. What they adhere to is right and full and final...No need to check its credulousness.

The BJP Government in the Centre wants to crush that as false myth pursued by them. Instead they should be 'national' and be on par with rest of the nation. And thus, they need to rid themselves of TMC that thrives on bygone phenomena to keep them like 'bonded labors' and at the same time resort to violence on entities including political ones against them.

Centre no more is prepared to tolerate that. Enough's enough of Bengal's such misdemeanours that if all only likens to autocracy, dictatorship, absolute monopoly of a political party

in the West Bengal State, no more acceptable. Its high time they are 'national' being rid of only West Bengal centric. That's how Dhankar looks at it. After all, West Bengal is an integral part of India and thus should be 'Indian' like other states.