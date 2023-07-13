Dhami to officials: Prepare flood-affected areas

Dehradun: On Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami went to the state disaster control room to assess the damage caused by the heavy rainfall and to give officials orders to prepare the affected districts.

The chief minister ordered the disaster management officers to travel to the area because of the rapid flow of flood water in the Ganga and other seasonal rivers in the Haridwar district, as well as waterlogging in other areas.

Dhami called a conference to discuss the flooding in the state and instructed all department secretaries to develop a strategy for disaster aid.—Inputs from Agencies