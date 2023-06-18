Dhami Participates In Cleanliness Campaign Under 'Shramdaan Program'

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Sunday, participated in a cleanliness drive organised under 'Shramdaan Program'. The cleanliness drive covered areas from Gandhi Park (Rajpura Road) to Deen Dayal Park (Gandhi Road) in the capital, Dehradun.

CM Dhami also made the people take an oath regarding the maintenance of hygiene.

Enchanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', CM Dhami along with others pledged, "I pledge that I will remain committed to hygiene and invest time into it. I will initiate this from myself, my family, and my workplace".

The purpose of the 'Shramdaan program' is to encourage people to contribute towards hygiene. 'Shramdaan' basically refers to any voluntary contribution by people that involves physical effort.

On Saturday, Dhami virtually inaugurated 55 bridges constructed in the villages of hilly districts of the state through the Himalayan Environmental Studies and Conservation Organisation (HESCO) and the ICICI Foundation at the Chief Minister's Camp Office.

Dhami said that the people of remote hilly areas would be greatly benefited from these 55 bridges built with the help of HESCO and ICICI Foundation. These bridges will become the means of transport for lakhs of people. He had said that Uttarakhand is a state with odd geographical conditions. The state is also sensitive from the point of view of disaster. Life in the mountain is greatly affected during the monsoon period. —ANI