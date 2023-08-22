Dhami Meets Union Energy Minister, Requests 400-450 MW Power Allocation

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Energy Minister RK Singh in New Delhi on Monday and requested him to make an allocation of 400-450 MW of energy to the state.

The Union Energy Minister RK Singh was requested to make a permanent allocation of 400-450 MW from coal-based plants to secure the base load in view of the energy security of the state and to make the state free from power cuts. Along with this, the Chief Minister requested the Union Minister to set up separate standards for the hill states of the state and set up power lines and power plants in the border areas.

At the same time, Union Energy Minister RK Singh assured assistance from the central government to provide electricity to Uttarakhand at low rates from the central pool and to restore the power lines damaged due to the disaster.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also thanked the Union Minister for providing an average of 300 megawatts of power per month from the unallocated quota from April to September 2023. —ANI