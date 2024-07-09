Dhami Interacts With Rescue Personnel In Flood-Affected Khatima

Khatima: Amid the flood situation prevailing in several parts of Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday interacted with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel deployed in the waterlogged area of Khatima.

Taking to his official X handle, Dhami posted photos of his aerial inspection of several flood-affected areas under the Kumaon division. He said, "Aerial inspection of Khatima, Haldwani, Banbasa, Tanakpur, Sitarganj and other flood-affected areas under Kumaon division was done. Heavy rains have caused a lot of damage to the Terai region of the state."

He further said, "Officials are continuously providing assistance to the disaster-affected areas as per the instructions given and the affected people are also being sent to safer places."

In another X post, Dhami said, "After reaching Tanakpur (Champawat), inspected the flood-affected areas on the ground. During this, I met the flood-affected people at Sharda Ghat and Sailanigoth and assured them of all possible help from the government."

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister also directed officers to ensure a regular supply of food, drinking water, electricity and transport to the affected people.

Ensuring that the state government was fully standing with the flood-affected people, Dhami added, "After the disaster, the officials have also been directed to spray medicine in the affected areas to prevent water-borne diseases."

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister also conducted a field inspection of the flood-affected area Gaulapar in Haldwani of Nainital district. During this, Dhami instructed officials to inspect the areas affected by waterlogging and provide necessary assistance to the affected people immediately.

Notably, the India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in many places, with extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas of the Kumaon region.

"Thunderstorms with lightning and intense to very intense spells are likely on July 9 in the hills and plains of the state," stated the forecast. "Heavy rains have also been predicted in the Tehri, Pauri, Bageshwar, Almora, Nainital, and Champawat districts for July 10," according to the IMD weather report.

In light of the heavy rainfall alert, the state government has appealed to all residents to stay in safe areas and remain cautious due to the potential disasters caused by heavy rains. Chief Minister Dhami has directed Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Vinod Kumar Suman and other officers associated with the Disaster Management Department to keep a constant watch on all districts from the State Emergency Operations Centre of Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA).

Dhami has instructed all concerned district magistrates to be prompt and take every possible precaution for the safety of lives and property. He has also ensured the availability of resources in view of the potential disaster and readiness to deal with every situation. —ANI