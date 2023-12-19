Dhami Inaugurates State-level Sports Mahakumbh In Dehradun

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday inaugurated 'State-Level Sports Mahakumbh-2023' in the state capital and said that participation in sports is critical to a person's mental, physical and social growth.

Chief Minister Dhami inaugurated the State Level Sports Mahakumbh at the Maharana Pratap Sports College in Dehradun by releasing tricoloured balloons.

Speaking to the gathering at the event, Chief Minister Dhami said, "Sports bring excitement and enthusiasm to our lives and create a passion. Sports are significant for the mental, physical and social development of a person."

"From the viewpoint of health as well, sports play a crucial role in staying healthy and ensuring mental strength. Sports teach a person teamwork, wherein the sportsmen go through personal growth and learn to hone their set of skills and strengths. This is because when the whole team works as a unit, everyone has an opportunity to learn from each other," said CM Dhami. "The State Level Sports Mahakumbh is a great platform for our young players of Uttarakhand to showcase their talents," he said.

"Anyone here can make a mark, a girl or boy born in even a poor or underprivileged family can qualify as a national star and can make a mark through this platform. With this thought in mind, our Uttarakhand government is maintaining and promoting the Khel Mahakumbh," said Dhami.

This is the reason the number of participants taking part in the State Level Sports Mahakumbh has increased from 2 lakh to 4 lakh and we are sure that this number will also rise to 4-5 lakh," he stated. The Khel Mahakumbh is a state-level sports event that takes place every year for three months. The event includes a variety of sports, including athletics, kabaddi, kho-kho, table tennis, swimming, boxing, lawn tennis, and badminton. The goal of the Khel Mahakumbh is to prepare players for the National Games. The Khel Mahakumbh also includes competitions for indoor and outdoor sports, such as wrestling, basketball, football, hockey, volleyball, handball, chess, carrom, and badminton.

It also provides a platform for young people to showcase their sporting abilities and motivates them to consider sports as a career. —ANI