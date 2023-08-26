Dhami Holds U'khand Sanskrit Academy General Committee Meeting

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held the 9th meeting of the General Committee of the Uttarakhand Sanskrit Academy at the Secretariat on Friday.

During this, the Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare a detailed action plan for the protection and promotion of "Dev Bhasha" Sanskrit and to pay attention to the establishment of Sanskrit villages at the district level.

The Chief Minister said that during the meeting, a detailed discussion was held regarding the promotion of the Sanskrit language, conducting research work on the Sanskrit language, Vedas, Puranas and scripts, and providing good knowledge of Sanskrit to the youth. —ANI