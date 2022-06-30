Dhami Government Completes 100 Days, CM Says 'Good Work' Done

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami completed 100 days of his second term on Thursday and claimed that his government has done "good work" during this period. He also expressed his commitment to make the ‘land of gods’ the best state of the country by 2025.However, the main opposition Congress termed the government"s 100-day tenure a complete failure, and said "mere announcements do not lead to achievements".Taking to Twitter, Dhami said, "I want to assure 1.25 crore people of my state that we are committed to make Uttarakhand the best state of the country by 2025 and are working continuously in this direction with full dedication."

He said the 100 days of his government have been of development, dedication and effort. “Our government will live up to the trust shown by the people in us. We have done good work in 100 days and will create a new record by doing good work in future also.” As per the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expectation, work is being done to make Uttarakhand the number one state of the country by 2025. A prosperous and self-reliant Uttarakhand will be built, he said.The chief minister said he was busy fulfilling every promise made by him.Dhami, who created history by becoming the chief minister of Uttarakhand for the second time in a row, took oath for his current term on March 23. In the assembly elections held earlier in the year, his party, the BJP, swept the state but Dhami himself lost his seat from Khatima. Later, in the Champawat seat by-election held on May 31, he won by more than 55,000 votes.However, state president of the Congress Karan Mahra described the 100-day tenure of the Dhami government as a complete failure. “From Chardham Yatra to the issue of development, the Dhami government has failed in every aspect. The budget of the government is a deficit budget of Rs 2,000 crore, and the state has reached the third place in the country in terms of per capita debt. In 2017, Uttarakhand had a debt of Rs 35,000 crores, which by 2022, the BJP government has increased to Rs 1.04 lakh crores.”

—PTI



