Dhami Extends Wishes For Shardiya Navratri

Dehradun: Uttarakhand CM, Pushkar Singh Dhami, wished for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state on the holy festival of Shardiya Navratri, said a press release by CMO.

According to the official release, Dhami in his message, issued on the eve of the Navratri festival, said that this festival of worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga inspires us to worship and respect the mother power.

This festival, which shows the importance of women in society, is also a symbol of the great tradition of Indian culture, the Uttarakhand CM said in the official statement.

Earlier during the day, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, ahead of Shardiya Navratri, launched the fourth phase of Mission Shakti, which is focused on promoting women's safety, respect and self-reliance.

In his address, CM Yogi highlighted the inception program held in the state in 2020, aimed at curbing crimes against women and ensuring their safety, respect and self-reliance. Initially centred around three core issues, this program evolved into what is now recognised as Mission Shakti. Over time, Mission Shakti gained prominence in the state, emerging as a leader in reducing crimes against women and getting criminals punished in the country.

The 9-day-long festival of Shardiya Navratri is intended for worshipping Maa Durga and her nine avatars, known as Navdurga. Navratri means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit. Hindus observe a total of four Navratris throughout the year.

From Ashwin Shukla Paksha's Navami until the Pratipada, Shardiya Navratri is observed. While it is celebrated with great fanfare across the nation, distinct traditions are more commonly practiced in different states.

In India, Navratri is celebrated in a wide range of ways. Ramlila, a celebration in which scenes from the Ramayana are performed, is organised in various parts of the country. The burning of King Ravana's effigies marks the story's conclusion on Vijayadashami. —ANI