Dhami Expresses Confidence In BJP's Victory In MP Polls

Bina-Etawa (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing confidence in Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the upcoming Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami while addressing a rally in Bina said, the way people are coming out in large number to attend "Jan Ashirwad Yatra" shows the strength of the saffron party in the state.

"The way the people are showering their love and blessings, I have full confidence that the public will make the BJP win again with a huge majority in Madhya Pradesh," Dhami said.

"I was under the impression that the 'Yatra' (Jan Ashirwad Yatra) will be welcomed at a limited number of places but the way 'Yatra' has been welcomed from wherever it has passed represents the fast-paced development over here" said Dhami addressing the people.

Dhami also appealed to the people to vote for BJP and make it victorious again. Dhami further mentioned that under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, the Madhya Pradesh government has taken many public-friendly decisions and at present the state is progressing at a rapid pace under the double-engine government of BJP. Earlier, on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the Foundation Stone for Rs 49,000 Crore Petrochemicals project at BPCL's Bina Refinery in Madhya Pradesh. The Project involves an increase in BPCL’s Bina Refinery capacity from 7.8 MMTPA to 11 MMTPA.

During the construction phase project will generate employment for over 15,000 people, while post-commissioning, through downstream investments, will help generate more than 1 lakh direct and indirect employment.

The entire project will be completed in 5 years and will save Forex outgo of Rs 20,000 Crores per annum, through import substitution, contributing to Atma Nirbhar Bharat's mission of making the country self-reliant in petrochemical production.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I guarantee you that the Petrochemical Complex at Bina Refinery will spur growth in the entire region and take development to new heights.” Prime Minister also mentioned that it will not only give rise to new industries but benefit the small farmers and entrepreneurs and create thousands of opportunities for the youth. The foundation laying ceremony was attended by state CM Chouhan, Minister of PNG & Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, public representatives in MP and senior officials from the Government of India, MP Government and senior management of BPCL. —ANI