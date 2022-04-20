Dhami Directs Officials To Achieve Target Of Giving Loans Under Various Schemes By December 15

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday directed officials to achieve the target of giving loans under various schemes this year by December 15.Chief Minister chaired a review meeting of self-employment schemes at the state Secretariat on Tuesday.He said the concerned departmental officers and bankers should establish mutual coordination in order to achieve the target. He directed all district magistrates to review the progress of loans being given under various schemes every week.The Chief Minister said that people should be informed about various public welfare schemes being run by the Central and State governments through various means. "The general public should be aware of the loans being given under various schemes. For this, a campaign should be launched by the district magistrates and bank officials. The loan issues of people should be solved in one place. District level officers and bank officials should solve public problems through camps," he said. —ANI