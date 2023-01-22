Dhami Calls For Corrupt-Free System, Govt Issues Toll-Free Number To Fight Corruption

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday called for a corrupt-free system and released a toll-free number 1064 to register corruption complaints against any government worker, the government said in a press note.

"Uttarakhand CM Dhami has given a call to make a corruption-free government system. Along with this, cooperation has also been expected from all the citizens and institutions of the state. To achieve the objective of making the state functioning completely corruption-free, the state has introduced the toll-free number- 1064," the statement read. Apart from this Dhami also appreciated the efforts of the State Vigilance Units in preventing corruption and acts like bribery.

"Effective efforts have been made by the Vigilance Unit in investigating the complaints of cheating in various competitive examinations etc. 55 people have been sent to jail after quick investigation of complaints of cheating in the examinations of Subordinate Selection Service Commission and Public Service Commission," CM said.

Last year Vigilance Unit caught 14 personnel red-handed in the case of misconduct by the Dehradun and Haldwani. —ANI