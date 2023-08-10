Dhami Assesses Heavy Rain Situation In State

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assessed the heavy rain situation from the Disaster Control Room at the Secretariat here, officials said on Wednesday.

Heavy rains have caused widespread damage in the Uttarakhand. The incessant rains have caused significant damage in many areas, including Rudraprayag, Pauri Garhwal, and Nainital districts, where bridges and roads have been washed away.

Earlier on Tuesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a review meeting with the Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretaries along with the high officials of the government and all the district magistrates in the secretariat regarding the situation arising out of the disaster caused by heavy rains in the state. During this, the Chief Minister instructed the officers regarding the compensation to be distributed to the disaster victims and to provide heli service to the pregnant women in the disaster-affected areas.

The Chief Minister directed to start the work of repairing the roads of the state immediately after the rains and to make necessary repairs to the roads of Dehradun without any delay.

Along with this, the Chief Minister reviewed the water level of rivers, landslides, closed roads, loss of life and property, distribution of compensation, etc., with all the officials.

The CM said that the state government is determined to ensure the safety of every citizen and the availability of all possible facilities for them. —ANI