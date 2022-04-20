Dhami Asks Centre To Convert Proposed Tanakpur-Bageshwar Railway Into Broad Gauge

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to recommend conversion of the proposed Tanakpur-Bageshwar narrow gauge railway into broad gauge considering its strategic importance.Dhami, who met Singh in New Delhi, also sought financial assistance from the Centre for developing infrastructural facilities at the proposed Military School at Jakholi in Rudraprayag district, an official release said.A narrow gauge rail line between Tanakpur and Bageshwar will neither resolve issues of strategic importance nor transportation problems in the area, Dhami said.The Tanakpur-Bageshwar rail link is strategically significant as it is close to India''s borders with both China and Nepal, the chief minister said, adding it will also link new business centres together.Informing Singh that the Government of India has issued orders for the survey of a narrow-gauge rail line between Tanakpur and Bageshwar, the chief minister requested him to make a recommendation to the Ministry of Railways for upgrading it into a broad gauge rail line.Dhami also said that the MoU for developing infrastructural facilities at the military school in Jakholi should be amended and financial assistance should be provided by the Centre for the purpose.Dhami, who arrived in Delhi on Tuesday, has already met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Minister of State for Tourism and Defence Ajay Bhatt, Rajya Sabha MP from Uttarakhand Anil Baluni and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.During his meeting with Shekhawat, he was assured that the Centre will soon sanction Rs 4,673 crore for the Lakhwad multi-purpose project. A joint meeting of stakeholder states will also be held on the Kisau multi-purpose project including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, the chief minister was assured.—PTI