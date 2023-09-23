Dhami Administers Oath To Newly Appointed Office Bearers Of Secretariat Association

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday administered oaths to newly appointed office bearers of the Secretariat Association at the State Secretariat in Uttarakhand's Dehradun.

"The people of the state have expectations towards the secretariat, it is our responsibility to live up to the expectations of the people. We are a part of the government and the development of the state is our goal", CM Dhami said at the oath-taking event.

The Chief Minister said that the Secretariat is the foundation of good governance in the state.

"Sensitive, transparent and accountable good governance is the main goal of the state government, officers and employees play an important role in achieving this goal", he said.

Chief Minister Dhami announced to provide funds of Rs 30 lakh for the formation of Secretariat Employees Welfare Fund and to make arrangements for visitor room in the Secretariat. —ANI