Dhaka Premier League likely to resume amid COVID-19 threat

Dhaka: The Dhaka Premier League's 2019-20 season will likely to resume at two specific hubs amid COVID-19 pandemic, as discussed in a virtual meeting between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and several Bangladeshi cricketers and the players' association.

Kazi Inam Ahmed, chairman of the cricket committee of the Dhaka Metropolis team, said that there has been an attempt to ensure that the board, the clubs and the players remain prepared to resume the league in two-weeks' notice, whenever that might be.

"Players want to get back to playing but the BCB has to decide after talking to different government bodies and agencies. We cannot mention a particular date because we haven't reached that stage yet. But I want the clubs to be prepared for a two-weeks' notice. The same goes for players and our facilities. We have to get things in order now so that we can turn things around in a short time," ESPNcricinfo quoted Ahmed as saying.

During the meeting, also attended by senior players like Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah, BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury, board directors Naimur Rahman and Khaled Mahmud (who are also president and vice-president of the players' association respectively), and several other stakeholders, Ahmed suggested that the facility at Bangladesh Krira Shikhkha Protishthan (BKSP) and the stadium in Cox's Bazar be used.

"I can totally have players and staff in complete isolation at BKSP and Cox's Bazar. I will be doing an internal assessment because I want to make sure we have enough facilities in these two venues," Ahmed said.

The players' association, meanwhile, said that it had requested the BCB to tell the Premier League clubs to pay each player half of their agreed fees.

—ANI