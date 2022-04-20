DGP Warns Of Strict Action In Case Of Violation Of COVID Protocols

Dehradun: With coronavirus cases on the rise in Uttarakhand, Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar on Monday appealed to people to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols and stay safe or face action.

Stern action will be taken if the protocols are flouted, he said.

"COVID cases are rising everywhere. States like Maharashtra appear to be moving towards another lockdown. In Uttarakhand also, over 500 cases are being reported daily. People must revert to their habit of wearing masks and maintaining a distance of at least two yards from each other," the DGP said.

He also urged people to make a habit of wearing masks and maintaining social distance a part of their daily routine.

"Lockdowns are bad in every way. They hit the children''s studies and harm the economy. I urge people to make a habit of wearing masks and maintaining social distance a part of their daily routine once again to prevent another spell of lockdown," he said.

Uttarakhand reported 550 COVID-19 cases on Sunday with Dehradun and Haridwar accounting for a majority of cases. Dehradun reported 221 cases and Haridwar 173. Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat had also directed officials to fine people who are found without wearing masks and not following social distancing norms.

Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi inspected COVID-19 vaccine doses being administered on secretariat officials and employees on Monday and asked them to adopt COVID-19 appropriate behaviour despite being vaccinated. —PTI