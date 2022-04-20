DGP Pulls Up Cops Over Spurt In Crime In Lucknow

Lucknow: Rattled by the spate of murders in the state capital, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) O. P. Singh has asked the police officials to pull up their socks or face the consequences.

The DGP summoned Lucknow police officials -- from Station House Officers (SHOs) to Superintendents of Police (SPs) and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) -- on Tuesday evening and sought an explanation for the sudden spurt in crime.

The Lucknow police could not explain its strategy to check use of illegal weapons and also the entry of illegal firearms into the state capital.

The DGP, according to sources, has asked the police to draw up a plan to curb the use of unlicensed weapons. He warned police station in-charges to work out pending cases of murders within 10 days else they will be transferred out of Lucknow. DGP Singh, in the 90-minute meeting, asked the police to co-ordinate with the district administration for the same and ensure verification of licensed arms.

Police sources said that most of the shooting incidents in the city have been the fallout of personal enmity or property dispute, but the use of sophisticated weapons such as the .30-bore pistol has set off alarm bells.

The top cop was reportedly furious over the manner in which a property dealer was shot dead in Mohanlalganj on September 16 or a snack vendor was killed in Cantonment on September 21.

He also expressed his displeasure at the manner in which a city law college issue in Chinhat was being addressed by police.

Before winding up the meeting, the SSP was asked to draft a plan to curb sale of illegal firearms and ammunition. He was directed to orchestrate surprise inspection at arms stores by forming teams comprising DSPs and city magistrates. The city is also likely to get 110 additional patrol vehicles for better vigil.

The DGP later said: "They have been directed to speed up the investigation into these cases and put a control on the country-made pistols, which are being used in these cases. They have been asked to coordinate with the district magistrate and run a campaign around this. I believe, in the coming two months, situations will improve." --IANS