DGCA Permits AIIMS Rishikesh For Regular Air Operations

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA ) has given permission to AIIMS Rishikesh for regular air operations. Now not only Uttarakhand but also from any Region of the Country all Air Ambulances can land on AIIMS helipad.



All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh, is the first government medical institute in the country to have helipad facility of Air Ambulance. It is noteworthy that after the NOC of the Director General Civil Aviation (DGCA), a trial landing was done here in the month of August, which was successful. A few days later AIIMS helipad was duly inaugurated by Chief Minister of Uttrakhand Mr Trivendra Singh Rawat on August 11, 2020. But the DGCA was yet to come to SOP for regular Air operations. The permission has now been granted by the Director General Civil Aviation, Government of India by the joint efforts of Padmashree Prof Ravi Kant, Director of AIIMS and Captain Deep Srivastava, Aviation Advisor of Uttarakhand Chief Minister.

Giving information about this, Prof Ravi Kant said that apart from the disasters and road accident injuries in the state, AIIMS is committed to fully support the state government for the medical care of seriously ill patients from remote hilly areas. He said that due to the occurrence of disasters in this state, people get trapped in the mountains and are unable to reach the hospital on time in case of an accident. Immediate treatment of patients and injured brought to AIIMS through Air ambulance can now be started.

Dr Madhur Uniyal, in charge of AIIMS Heli Services, said that after getting permission from DGCA for regular aerial operation, air ambulance will now be able to operate smoothly on AIIMS helipad. He said that patients will now be relieved from the risks of delay due to landing on IDPL helipad.