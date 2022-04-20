DGCA Inspects Aircraft That Made An Emergency Landing At Pantnagar Airport

Dehradun: Officials of civil aviation regulator DGCA have inspected an aircraft which had to make an emergency landing on Saturday, minutes after taking off from Pantnagar airport.

The inspection was conducted on Sunday after receiving a complaint from a flyer that the aircraft, operated by Heritage Aviation, had to make an emergency landing at the airport following its door opening midair.

Though airport officials and a Heritage Aviation representative refuted reports about the aircraft door opening midair saying a technical snag led to the emergency landing, Lokesh Bora, a passenger on board the aircraft said its door had opened midair scaring passengers.

There were eight passengers, including Bora, on board the Heritage Aviation flight no 4H-103 from Pantnagar to Pithoragarh when the incident occurred. In a letter to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bora recounted his frightening experience and sought setting up of a committee to find out eligibility of Heritage Aviation to operate commercial flights on the route. The nine seater aircraft had to make an emergency landing at Pantnagar airport on February 9 when it was on way to Pithoragarh. However, Heritage Aviation Manager Mohit Negi and airport Director S K Singh said its door had not opened midair. It was a technical snag which led to its emergency landing, they said. PTI